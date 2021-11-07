Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.01 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

