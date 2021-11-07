Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($3.32). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

