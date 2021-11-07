UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Capitalization Tops $19.72 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $693.53 or 0.01100490 BTC on exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $19.72 million and $5.95 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00306949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00015574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001275 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002759 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014576 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004415 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,438 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

