Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.56

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.56 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20), with a volume of 739,145 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.56.

In other news, insider Joseph OFarrell purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

