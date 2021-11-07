United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.06

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

