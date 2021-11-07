Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.82.

NYSE U opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,675.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234,075 shares of company stock valued at $161,766,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

