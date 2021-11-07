Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 318,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,331. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

