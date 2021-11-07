UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 276.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

