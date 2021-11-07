Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. Upwork has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,998,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

