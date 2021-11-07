US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.410 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 169,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

