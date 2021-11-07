US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

