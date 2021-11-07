USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 1,277 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
