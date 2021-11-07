USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 1,277 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

