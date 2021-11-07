V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,759,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,557,000 after purchasing an additional 471,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

