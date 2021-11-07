Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $368.13

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $368.13 and last traded at $367.50, with a volume of 66 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.