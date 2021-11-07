Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,286 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,097,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,626,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Chase by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chase by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $95,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,210. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $106.43 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.