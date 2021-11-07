Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 137.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 414,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 398.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $230.94 and a 12 month high of $323.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

