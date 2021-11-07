Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $260.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $187.20 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.94.

