Velas Price Reaches $0.38 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 127.4% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $812.22 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001315 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

