Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCEL stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

