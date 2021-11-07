Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of VET opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.55.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

