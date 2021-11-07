Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,613,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,609. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,397,500 shares of company stock worth $137,375,950. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

