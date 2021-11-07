Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 287,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

