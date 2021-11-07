VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get VIA optronics alerts:

This table compares VIA optronics and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.93 -$4.13 million N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.97 $82.30 million $0.78 45.12

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIA optronics and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.99%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -10.85% -5.29% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats VIA optronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.