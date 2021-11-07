ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 120,196.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

