ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issues Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 11,919,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

