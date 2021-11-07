Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.180-$0.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

VIAV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 3,931,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $443,428. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

