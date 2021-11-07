VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.