Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ VMEO traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,723. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

