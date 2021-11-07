Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

