Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

