Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.