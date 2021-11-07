Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 524,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,316. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.