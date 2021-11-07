Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 233 Average Price Target from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 235.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOLV.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

