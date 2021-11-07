Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $19.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 50.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 111.3% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

