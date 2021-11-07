Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.16 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.