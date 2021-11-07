Voyager Token Hits One Day Volume of $3.11 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $685.71 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00255632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00102873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.