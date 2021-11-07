VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSEC. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $766.53 million, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $60.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VSE by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

