Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €158.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.82 ($189.20).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €160.25 ($188.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a one year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

