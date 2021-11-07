Wall Street Games Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00084851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.19 or 0.07343878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.82 or 1.00172484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

