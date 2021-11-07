Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $82.16 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.19 or 0.07452210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00086074 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,824,685 coins and its circulating supply is 78,103,653 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

