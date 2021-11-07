Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €62.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

DPW stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

