Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

