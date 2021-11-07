Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.71 ($9.07).

Shares of SHA opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.87 and its 200-day moving average is €7.33.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

