Warby Parker Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 8th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

WRBY opened at $57.35 on Friday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

