Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 117,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 171,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 170,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,699,000 after purchasing an additional 369,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

