Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $364.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

