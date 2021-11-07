WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $942.89 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. WAX has a market capitalization of $942.89 million and $170.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00028721 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,804,545,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,813,886,678 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

