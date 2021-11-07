Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of W stock opened at $246.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.58.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

