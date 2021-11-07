Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Financial Review

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Weber alerts:

This table compares Weber and Whirlpool’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 3.05 $88.41 million N/A N/A Whirlpool $19.46 billion 0.68 $1.08 billion $18.55 11.76

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool 9.02% 34.36% 8.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weber and Whirlpool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 Whirlpool 1 1 2 0 2.25

Weber presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $227.79, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Weber on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.