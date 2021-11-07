Wedbush Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $116.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,651.33.

BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,406.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,307.10. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,701.09 and a 12-month high of $2,631.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

